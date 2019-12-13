TII Asked To Review Safety At Midleton N25 Slip Roads

Transport Infrastructure Ireland have been asked to investigate Midleton’s N25 slip roads after motorists have raised serious safety concerns.

The move comes after Cllr Susan McCarthy told the December sitting of the East Cork Municipal district, she has received numerous complaints from the motoring public.

This is the Fine Gael Cllrs second time raising the issue at local level. The previous occasion was June 2017.

The Midleton based Cllr said the TII are still “dragging their heels” as she looked to the Council executive for support.

“The slipway on the westbound exit to Cork is too short and it is only a matter of time before a major incident occurs” said Mrs McCarthy.

She added “the eastbound exit into Midleton is not sufficiently lit, signposted and lacks reflective road markings”.

As a result “drivers not familiar with the area overshoot the exit” she said.

Cllr Michael Hegarty who backed his Fine Gael colleague said the traffic situation has become increasingly dangerous as he called for delineation bollards to be erected.

Senior Engineer Cork Roads, Dave Clarke said it is not within East Cork Municipal Districts operational role to provide for the safety improvements sought.

“It is a TII road, maintained by a TII contractor and Cork County Council is not responsible for it” he commented.

The senior engineer said despite this he has referred the matter to the TII local office.

A spokesperson for the TII said however the issues raised by Cllr McCarthy are “a matter for Cork County Council directly.”

They said "TII works directly through the Local Authority. Cork County Council is the legal roads authority for all roads in their jurisdiction and TII works in partnership with Cork County Council on national roads and not independent from them."