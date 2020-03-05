Update Your Look this Spring with THOMAS SABO’s Magic Garden Collection

THOMAS SABO and Global Brand Ambassador Rita Ora continue to build on their two-year Magic of Jewellery theme with the stunning Magic Garden campaign for Spring/Summer 2020. The latest collection of precisely handcrafted designs is inspired by life itself, Hummingbirds, Dragonflies, Feathers and Foliage forged in 925 Sterling Silver are adorned with iridescent pastel and rainbow coloured stones. The magic stones collection is updated with fresh summery tones and the Magic Cat line is expanded with unique new pieces. The new season also saw the addition of beautiful new items to THOMAS SABO’s Together and Iconic by TS collections along selected designs for men and a number of unisex styles.

Speaking of the latest collection, which launched worldwide on 11th January 2020, THOMAS SABO Brand Ambassador Rita Ora enthused; “spring awakening creates the desire for something new! The new jewellery trends are sparkling, feminine and inspired by the magic of a summer garden. Have the courage to be yourself and make your look your message. A style is perfect when it perfectly matches your look!"

THOMAS SABO is available from Arnotts, Brown Thomas Cork, BT2 Blanchardstown, Weir & Sons Grafton Street, selected independent jewellers and online at www.thomassabo.com.