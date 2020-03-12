Who Are The 2020 Cork’s Got Talent Finalists?

Sarah, Jane, Roisín, Emily, Kerry, Alice, Lia, Olivia, Adam, Isabel and Emma (Dramarama Rochestown) Marzena Mirowska, Eamon Connoughton, Hillary Coughlan, Imogen Deasy, Clodagh Murray and Michelle Russell Ethel O'Connor and MC Fanta present an award of gratitude to MD Nazib Yeakub Madison Horgan MC Fanat and Ethel O'Connor with judges Marian Heffernan, Jamie Stanton, Pat Vogue Walker and Karen O'Sullivan Beatrice Mulhare and Abi Fitzpatrick Lorna Crowley, Abey Woulfe and Jodie Crowley (Midleton) Casey Mehigan (west Cork) Ava Ricken (Carrigtwohill) Niamh and Abby Conway (Rostellan) Sophie Healy (Donoughmore) Shirley Walsh, Linda O'Sullivan, Karen O'Sullivan, MC Fanta, Linda O'Doherty and Ethel O'Connor (co-host) Co-host Ethel O'Connor and MC Fanta

One of these 13 incredible acts will be declared the champion of Cork’s Got Talent next month at the Radisson Blu Little Island.

Dozens of contestants attended last weekend’s audition round of Cork’s Got Talent to showcase their unique, powerful and hilarious performances at the Midleton Park Hotel.

While the 2020 auditions started with 100 contestants, there are now only 13 finalists left who will have a shot at the overall title and a top prize of €700, during the finale in April.

The community talent show, launched in 2016, is hosted by Mark (Fanta) O’Sullivan along with Ethel O’Connor, Mike Clifford and Edward Stack.

MC Fanta says that with competition being so fierce this year, it’s anyone’s prize to take home at this point.

“Last year was good but this year it’s just gone to another level altogether. It’s going to be so hard for the judges.”

This year because the competition was so fierce the judging panel put through a thirteenth act for the first time.

There will also be a special act perform also, another first for the community talent show.

Share the labh – two students with intellectual disabilities from West Cork under the instruction of Sinead Tuohy will perform during the interval on grand finals night.

Mark O’Sullivan said the visual reminder of silent disability had an emotional effect on the judges that a special act had to be added to this year’s show.

Five celebrity judges, Jake Carter, Irish Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan, model Pat Vogue Walker and singer Jamie Stanton, will pick the top 3 winners on finals night in the Radisson Little Island on Saturday 18 April.

The 2020 finalists are:

1 Country Music singers Nicole and Gina .

2 Alison Gash O’Flynn and Isabel O’Brien Irish dancing..

3 Singers Appolilly Swarc

4 Sophie Healy singing

5 Colin Landers guitar and singing

6 Sinead Shepard dancing academy

7 Callum Scanlon singing

8 Muireann Murphy singing

9 Sarah Mc Conville ukulele /singing

10 Emily O’Brien singing and guitar

11 Dale Cronion juniors dancing.

12 Claire Butler singing

13 Michael Crowley singing

First prize is €700 sponsored by John Dolphin Sandblasting, with second prize €200 sponsored by Mark Dolphin Transport, and third €100 sponsored by Pat Melia Munster Star Search.

Limited tickets for the grand finale in the Radisson Blu Little Island are on sale through eventbrite priced at €17.