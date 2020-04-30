Youghal Bride-To-Be Donna Savage Offers her Wedding Dress to Help Aid Frontline Staff

Donna Savage was due to marry her partner of 12 years Liam Faul on Friday 24 April in Killarney, however, the Covid-19 crisis meant like many couples they had to postpone their plans. However, Donna had another idea, rather than letting the day pass without acknowledging it, the mum of two, hairdresser put on her wedding dress which hadn’t been altered, without tan, make-up or any hair done she headed to the Church beside her home in the sea side town of Youghal. There she was meet with her nearest and dearest, to let them look at her gown all whilst keeping social distancing.

Donna is a member of the Youghal Coastguard and her fiancé is a hospital frontline worker, Donna has decided that she is going to raffle off her beloved dress to help raise funds to purchase PPE gear for frontline staff along with making a donation to Pieta House. Donna has set up a GOFUNDME account, https://www.gofundme.com/f/dukc9-wedding-dress-fundraiser?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR1E3YHznS4IJbJTHy82CPVv5bKh-yelmPYEXmZxSPvxfDpoEuXAWsMyVBY where you can go and make a donation. All those who make a donation will be entered into a raffle, where a random winner will be picked.

The 24 April wasn’t the day Donna and Liam had dreamt about for so long, however, when their day does come we wish them best wishes and a life time of happiness.