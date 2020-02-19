Youghal Credit Union Gets Creative with local Art Group

Youghal Art Group was founded way back in 1995 in association with Coran Crafts and, following their second Art Exhibition in 1996, the Group branched out on their own. Over the many years since, they have delighted hundreds of people from the East Cork and West Waterford with their magnificent artwork which was shown and displayed in Art Exhibitions in Youghal.

The weekly meetings of Youghal Art Group are held every Wednesday evening in Cumann na Daoine and last year Bríd, a longtime member, suggested that it would further encourage and motivate the group to also meet once a month.

They approached Youghal Library staff who were very enthusiastic and welcomed the idea and now, on every third Saturday of the month, the Group work there from 11am until 3pm.

On Saturday last The East Cork Journal paid a quick visit to the Library where several of the local artists were seated with paint brushes, paints, canvasses and hot cups of tea and coffee. Youghal Credit Union, for many years, is a valued sponsor for the Youghal Art Group and two of their staff members Jessica Lane and Niamh Condon, were also present, admiring the paintings and enjoying the coffee and chat.

The members said they are always open to new members, who don’t have to be experienced, and would be delighted if anyone would like to pop in any Wednesday evening to Cumann na Daoine in Catherine Street, or call into Youghal Library on the third Wednesday of each month between 11am and 3pm. Brid said it is a very relaxed meeting where people are very welcome to come and go as it suits them.

They extended huge thanks to Cumann na Daoine and Youghal Library for their help and for the use of their superb premises, and to Youghal Credit Union who have been great sponsors over the years.

So, if you are down town on the third Saturday of the month between 11am and 3pm why not pop in to Youghal Library, say hello to the local artists, look at their paintings and enjoy a social chat.