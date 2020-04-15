Youghal Local Ricky Roche Rocks Insta!

Youghal Local Ricky Roche, is a passionate Gaeilge and French teacher and is currently working in St Aloysius College in Carrigtwohill.

In addition, this year Ricky facilitated oral classes in UCC and taught Irish on Tuesday evenings to adults in St Colman’s College in Midleton.

Even during the summer, Ricky has ventured down to Coláiste na Rinne to teach there.

Ricky says “You can never have enough Gaeilge in your life, Gaeilge is my passion and one of my main hobbies is reading and studying Gaeilge to keep everything fresh and up to date and I'm proud of it, Gaeilge is our native language and the Youghal local says we should all try and use it as much as possible.

Ricky told The East Cork Journal, he started the Instagram page @craiclegaeilge at first to promote Gaeilge but mainly so people would see Gaeilge when scrolling their phones in the evening or during dinner, we are all guilty of this, he Then decided to use it to his advantage.

Being an educator who loves the subjects he teaches Ricky says his life revolves around teaching and ensuring he do the best job he can do, but In order to do this, you need to make the class content relevant and interesting to the students in front of you.

It was then he realised that INSTAGRAM was an incredible tool to utilise, his Students use Instagram daily on if by putting a # (hashtag) before a word can motivate them to learn a new word, then why not.

Ricky says I post notes, study tips and grammar advice daily as well as that, I upload videos discussing topical issues such as a coraintín – the quarantine and a coróinvíreas – COVID 19 and in addition, many more amazing things are discussed.

Ricky Says, The page is aimed at secondary students, particularly at Leaving Cert level/third level students and anyone who is currently learning Irish and/or anyone who would like to learn Irish.

Anyone can comment underneath the posts and ask questions. It is an open forum for those who want to learn something new at the touch of a button. After all, learning can be fun! Please feel free to follow me and let’s learn together, and best of all, It's FREE!

Main content – Notes for Leaving Cert Gaeilge/Study Tips/Advice for the exams/Exam Papers/Discussions as Gaeilge/Word of the day/ Grammar tips and tricks.

Ricky says he tries to make the page as interactive as possible

Tír gan teanga, tír gan anam – a county without a language is a country without a soul.