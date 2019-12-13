Youghal’s ‘Diamond’ Raises Funds for Two Local Charities

Youghal born and very well known lady, Effy Murphy, was last week declared Miss Diamond Cork 2019/20, a title which was more than deserved. Always very busy Effy, during the Pageants and Judging, was at the same time raising funds for two very deserving Charities – Youghal St Vincent de Paul and Sick Children in CUH. Effy told The East Cork Journal that her “Pageant Girls” as she affectionately calls them, got together and donated between them the amazing sum of €500 which she was delighted to present to Alita Nasire and Sheila Daly, Volunteers at the Youghal St Vincent de Paul on Saturday last. Alita and Sheila were amazed at the donation and delighted to accept on behalf of the Charity.

Mother of three children – Aisling (15) (who must be taking after her Mum as she is currently Miss Teen Ireland!) sons Cian(11) and Ollie (5) Effy made the decision some weeks ago that she would organise a fundraising collection of Selection Boxes for the sick children in CUH. With her usual energy and enthusiasm, she asked her family, friends and neighbours if they would donate just one Selection Box each and then posted on Social Media asking for support. The response of the people of Youghal was, once again, unbelievable and the chocolates arrived in droves. Effy herself stood at Tesco Youghal (with kind permission) where she could receive the Selection Boxes herself. Following that, Amber Youghal offered to be a distribution point for the boxes and sincere thanks to them also.

Hundreds of Selection Boxes were received over the few weeks and on Saturday last the final chocolate delights were donated by Peter Brooks, SuperValu Youghal to a thrilled Effy who was over the moon as they brought the numbers of boxes well over 100! Known for their constant willing support of charities and sports clubs, Peter Brooks told The East Cork Journal that they are always delighted to be able to help “and especially”, he said, “when local children are involved. Christmas is a special time for the very young” he said, “and SuperValu Youghal is very glad to be able to help in any way we can”

The Selection Boxes will be delivered by Effy and her children directly to the sick children in CUH, on Christmas Eve.

Youghal’s Effy Murphy, Miss Diamond Cork 2019/2020, will be among those looking to win the Miss Ireland Title. If her presentation to the Judges will be half as wonderful as her big heartedness, generosity and public spirit, she will soon be on her way to Texas to represent her country!